IRB Infrastructure Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 86.76 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.29% to Rs 1309.57 crore

Net Loss of IRB Infrastructure Trust reported to Rs 86.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 171.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.29% to Rs 1309.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1155.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1309.571155.9851.7339.7030.89-71.05-88.92-191.15-86.76-171.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News