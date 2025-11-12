Sarthak Metals standalone net profit declines 8.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.58% to Rs 36.31 crore

Net profit of Sarthak Metals declined 8.43% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.58% to Rs 36.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 45.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.36.3145.724.524.221.742.491.021.880.760.83

