Magnanimous Trade & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Magnanimous Trade & Finance reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 126.67% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.680.3073.536.670.510.050.51-0.010.270

