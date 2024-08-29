Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IREDA board OKs fund raising upto Rs 4,500 crore

IREDA board OKs fund raising upto Rs 4,500 crore

Image
Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The financial services company announced that its board has approved raising of funds aggregating up to Rs 4,500 crore through a further public offer, qualified institutional placement, rights issue, preferential issue, or any other permitted mode.

The issue will be done in one or more tranches and is subject to the approval from the Government of India and other statutory/regulatory approvals.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) is a wholly owned Government of India (GoI) enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (the MNRE). It is also conferred with the Mini Ratna (Category-I) status. As on 30th June 2024, GoI held 75% stake in IREDA.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 30% to Rs 383.69 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 294.58 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 32% YoY to Rs 1510.28 crore in Q1 FY25.

The scrip ended 0.24% higher at Rs 254.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India's psychotropic drug market flooded with unapproved FDCs: Study

'Not in the business of hoarding wealth': Mukesh Ambani addresses 47th AGM

Reliance AGM 2024 LIVE Updates: RIL to invest Rs 75k cr in new energy development; Benchmarks end up

Moody's raises India's growth forecasts, Fitch affirms 'BBB-' rating

LIVE news updates: 2 Rajya Sabha MPs quit Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP, set to join TDP

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 3:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story