Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IREDA hits the roof after loan disbursals climbs 14% YoY in Q4 FY24

IREDA hits the roof after loan disbursals climbs 14% YoY in Q4 FY24

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IERDA) hit an upper circuit of 5% to Rs 149.75 after the company's total disbursement jumped 13.98% to Rs 12,869 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 11,291 in Q4 FY23.

During the quarter, loan sanctioned surged 101.71% to Rs 23,796 crore as compared with Rs 11,797 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2023.

During FY24, the loan disbursements stood at Rs 25,089 crore in FY24, registering the growth of 15.94% as compared with Rs 21,639 crore in FY23. Loan sanctioned increased 14.63% YoY to Rs 34,354 crore in FY24 while loan book jumped 26.71% to Rs 59,650 crore in FY24 as against Rs 47,076 crore in FY23.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

IREDA is a wholly owned Government of India (GoI) enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (the MNRE). It is also conferred with the Mini Ratna (Category-I) status. As on December 2023, GoI held 75% stake in IREDA

IREDA's net profit surged 67.14% to Rs 335.54 crore on 44.2% increase in total income to Rs 1253.20 crore in Q3 December 2023 over Q3 December 2022. Profit before tax soared 64.5% YoY to Rs 386.14 crore in Q3 December 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

IREDA signs MoU with Punjab National Bank

Tata Power Solar Systems commissions India's largest Solar and Battery Energy Storage Systems project

Tata Power's step-down subsidiary commissions battery energy storage project in Chhattisgarh

Coal Sector Aims To Ramp Up Renewable Energy Capacity To Over 9 GW By 2030

IREDA hits the roof after board to mull fund raising proposal

Sensex slips 168 pts; realty shares rally for 8th day

Government of India announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 38,000 crore

Hindustan Copper records MIC production of 27,404 tonne in FY24

Dollar Index Gains Further Ground; Fed Speakers In Focus

India Manufacturing PMI Climbs To 16-year High Of 59.1 in March

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story