IRM Energy consolidated net profit declines 30.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.04% to Rs 225.35 crore

Net profit of IRM Energy declined 30.51% to Rs 18.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.04% to Rs 225.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 230.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.225.35230.0413.4518.2934.6439.4126.4633.6418.7026.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp