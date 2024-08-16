Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IRM Energy consolidated net profit declines 30.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:53 AM IST
Sales decline 2.04% to Rs 225.35 crore

Net profit of IRM Energy declined 30.51% to Rs 18.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.04% to Rs 225.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 230.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales225.35230.04 -2 OPM %13.4518.29 -PBDT34.6439.41 -12 PBT26.4633.64 -21 NP18.7026.91 -31

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

