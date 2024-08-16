Innovana Thinklabs consolidated net profit rises 1.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.64% to Rs 25.12 croreNet profit of Innovana Thinklabs rose 1.30% to Rs 10.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.64% to Rs 25.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales25.1227.80 -10 OPM %49.2048.09 -PBDT14.4314.88 -3 PBT13.1813.91 -5 NP10.1510.02 1
