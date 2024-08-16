Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

AVG Logistics consolidated net profit rises 105.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:53 AM IST
Sales rise 22.49% to Rs 122.91 crore

Net profit of AVG Logistics rose 105.93% to Rs 5.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.49% to Rs 122.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 100.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales122.91100.34 22 OPM %18.5818.50 -PBDT16.9911.75 45 PBT6.622.65 150 NP5.212.53 106

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

