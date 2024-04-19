IRM Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd, Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd, KM Sugar Mills Ltd and Bajel Projects Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 April 2024.

IRM Energy Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 558.15 at 19-Apr-2024 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7976 shares in the past one month.

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd spiked 18.83% to Rs 1147.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20038 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1750 shares in the past one month.

Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd surged 18.79% to Rs 104.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 31090 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17612 shares in the past one month.

KM Sugar Mills Ltd rose 10.57% to Rs 39.84. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60300 shares in the past one month.

Bajel Projects Ltd jumped 10.00% to Rs 259.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78456 shares in the past one month.

