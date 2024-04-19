Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR flat around 83.50 per dollar mark, local stocks slide for five sessions in row

INR flat around 83.50 per dollar mark, local stocks slide for five sessions in row

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian rupee is witnessing tight trades ahead of the weekend. The local currency has been hit this week on waning risk appetite and tested a record low against the US dollar. The US dollar index futures are hovering around 106 mark, keeping a check on the INR. The WTI Crude oil futures have also bounced sharply today and currently trade up 2% at $83.71 per barrel. The commodity had tested a three week low before this spurt and could hurt the momentum in INR after its recent slide above 83 per US dollar mark. Meanwhile, local equities stayed under continued stress as benchmark indices Sensex and the Nifty fell for the fifth straight day on reports that Israel had launched fresh missiles on Iran. INR currently quotes flat at 83.51 per US dollar, having briefly hit a high under 83.50 per US dollar mark in intraday moves.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

INR falls near 83 per US dollar mark, local stocks ease

INR gains modestly, local equities up after falling for three sessions

INR hits near 83.20 per US dollar in intraday moves

INR Near One Month High Against US Dollar

INR Trades Flat Just Under 83 Per US Dollar

Currency in circulation gains 1% on weekly basis

Broader mkt underperforms; PSU banks under pressure

Indo Count acquires 'Wamsutta' brand from Beyond Inc

Padget Electronics (a Dixon arm) partners with Longcheer

First phase of Lok Sabha elections commences across multiple states and union territories

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story