Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ISGEC Heavy Engineering consolidated net profit rises 54.83% in the September 2024 quarter

ISGEC Heavy Engineering consolidated net profit rises 54.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 11.59% to Rs 1643.90 crore

Net profit of ISGEC Heavy Engineering rose 54.83% to Rs 92.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 59.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.59% to Rs 1643.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1473.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1643.901473.10 12 OPM %8.469.07 -PBDT154.27116.70 32 PBT127.5490.80 40 NP92.5759.79 55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Marco Rubio will be true friend to allies, warrior against rivals: Trump

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 50 pts lower at 77,650 in pre-open; Nifty at 23,550; Titan drags

Trump names Matt Gaetz as Attorney General, Mark Rubio as Secy of State

Dividend stocks: Manappuram Finance, Emami, 2 others to remain in focus

FIIs add short positions in Nifty, Bank Nifty; OI rises up to 75% in Nov

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story