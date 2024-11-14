ISGEC Heavy Engineering consolidated net profit rises 54.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.59% to Rs 1643.90 crore

Net profit of ISGEC Heavy Engineering rose 54.83% to Rs 92.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 59.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.59% to Rs 1643.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1473.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

