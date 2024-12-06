ITCONS E-Solutions gains on inking pact with Wal-Mart India

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
ITCONS E-Solutions added 1.47% to Rs 681.90 after the company entered into a master service agreement (MSA) with Wal-Mart India to provide one-time placement services across India.

The company has signed a MSA, and the scope and number of resources will depend upon the clients requirements raised from time to time.

ITCONS E-Solutions is engaged in the business of recruitment and staffing services.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit surged 10.4% to Rs 1.91 crore, with net sales increasing 0.7% to Rs 28.50 crore in FY24 compared to FY23.

As of 6 December 2024, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 342.91 crore.

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

