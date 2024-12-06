Healthcare shares slide

Healthcare stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Healthcare index falling 36.11 points or 0.08% at 44507.68 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Poly Medicure Ltd (down 3.53%), Unichem Laboratories Ltd (down 2.86%),Wockhardt Ltd (down 2.79%),Supriya Lifescience Ltd (down 2.53%),Innova Captab Ltd (down 2.42%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Piramal Pharma Ltd (down 2.39%), Marksans Pharma Ltd (down 2.08%), Concord Biotech Ltd (down 2.07%), Alkem Laboratories Ltd (down 2.05%), and Ajanta Pharma Ltd (down 1.99%).

On the other hand, Sastasundar Ventures Ltd (up 6.77%), Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd (up 6.04%), and Strides Pharma Science Ltd (up 4.99%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 364.47 or 0.64% at 57072.25.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 64.54 points or 0.4% at 16398.46.

The Nifty 50 index was down 21.45 points or 0.09% at 24686.95.

The BSE Sensex index was down 31.83 points or 0.04% at 81734.03.

On BSE,2415 shares were trading in green, 1503 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

