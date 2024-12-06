Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 24.45 points or 0.29% at 8366.63 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.41%), Sobha Ltd (up 1.14%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.69%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.67%), and Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.17%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.86%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.63%), and DLF Ltd (up 0.33%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 364.47 or 0.64% at 57072.25.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 64.54 points or 0.4% at 16398.46.

The Nifty 50 index was down 21.45 points or 0.09% at 24686.95.

The BSE Sensex index was down 31.83 points or 0.04% at 81734.03.

On BSE,2415 shares were trading in green, 1503 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

