Maruti Suzuki rises on price hike from Jan 25

Maruti Suzuki India added 1.34% to Rs 11,331 after the car maker informed that it will increase the price of its cars up to 4% effective from January 2025.

The auto major informed that the prices will be raised across models. While it continuously strives to optimize costs and minimize the impact on its customers, some portion of the increased cost may need to be passed on to the market.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The company reported 17.4% fall in net profit to Rs 3,069.2 crore as sales remained almost flat at Rs 35,589.1 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News