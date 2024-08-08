ITD Cementation spurts on reporting strong Q1 results

ITD Cementation India surged 10.56% to Rs 534.35 after the company's consolidated net profit zoomed 91.89% to Rs 100.19 crore in Q1 FY25 as against 52.21 crore posted in Q1 FY24.Revenue from operations increased 29.95% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,381.49 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 135.09 crore during the June 2024 quarter, up 71.43% from Rs 78.80 crore reported in same quarter last year.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Total operating income for quarter ended June 2024 was at Rs 2,381 crore, registering an increase of 30% YoY.
In the first quarter of FY25, EBITDA was at Rs 237 crore, registering 36% YoY growth. The EBITDA margin for the quarter was 9.97%.
As of 30 June 2024, the company's consolidated order book was valued at Rs 18,536 crore. During the quarter, the company secured orders worth over Rs 1,053 crore.
ITD Cementation India is one of the leading engineering and construction companies undertaking heavy civil, infrastructure and EPC business and operating in India for nine decades with an established presence and expertise in marine structures, mass rapid transit systems, airports, hydro-electric power, tunnels, dams & irrigation, highways, bridges & flyovers, industrial buildings and structures, foundation & specialist engineering.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News