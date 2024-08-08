Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aban Offshore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 237.67 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Aban Offshore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 237.67 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 22.82% to Rs 128.43 crore

Net Loss of Aban Offshore reported to Rs 237.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 333.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.82% to Rs 128.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 104.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales128.43104.57 23 OPM %38.83-40.37 -PBDT-198.43-304.04 35 PBT-231.05-325.20 29 NP-237.67-333.25 29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

RBI MPC LIVE updates: FY25 GDP growth projection at 7.2%, CPI inflation forecast maintained at 4.5%

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 300 pts; banks, auto, real estate stocks edge lower post MPC outcome

August Kranti Day 2024: All you need to know about 'Quit India Movement'

Rate sensitive shares trade mixed as RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

LIVE news updates: Central govt to table Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 today in Lok Sabha

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story