ITI wins contract of Rs 95 cr from Govt. of Uttarakhand

ITI has received a contract worth around Rs 95 crore from Directorate of Geology & Mining, Government of Uttarakhand for Mining Digital Transformation & Surveillance System (MDTSS) project. The Uttarakhand Government envisaged this project for effective prevention of illegal mining and mineral transportation and to increase its revenue in the state.

As part of this contract, ITI will be the work agency for development, implementation and maintenance of Mining Digital Transformation & Surveillance System (MDTSS) in the districts of Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, and Nainital. Accordingly, an MoU of Rs 95 Crs for five years has was signed between ITI Limited and Government of Uttarakhand. The systems will be installed at 40 check gates across Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar. Dehradun will have 8 check gates, Haridwar 13, Nainital 10, and Udham Singh Nagar 9.

The new system equipped with bullet cameras, RFID radars, and LED floodlights will not only help monitor illegal mining activities but also boost the state government's revenue. Besides, a Mining State Control Centre (MSCC) will be set up in Dehradun, along with mini command centres at district headquarters in Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar.

