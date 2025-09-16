Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IXIGO partners with CRED

IXIGO partners with CRED

Sep 16 2025
To offer seamless flight booking experience on CRED IndusInd Bank RuPay Credit Card

IXIGO has partnered with CRED to exclusively power flight bookings for CRED's newly launched CRED IndusInd Bank RuPay Credit Card.

Through this partnership, cardholders will now be able to seamlessly book flights within the CRED ecosystem with ixigo's robust flight inventory and technology powering the entire booking experience. This collaboration strengthens ixigo's vision of creating a connected, convenient, and digital-first travel ecosystem for Indian consumers.

Speaking on the announcement, Nitin Gurha, SVP Flight & Hotel Business, ixigo, said: We are delighted to partner with CRED on this exclusive initiative. With CRED's premium member base and ixigo's deep expertise in powering seamless travel experiences, this collaboration will redefine how CRED members book flights and redeem points. The new card provides a range of exclusive benefits designed to cater to both frequent and occasional travellers, addressing the evolving needs of modern flyers who seek flexibility, convenience, and value. This partnership will expand our reach in the flight segment even further.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

