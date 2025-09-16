Procter & Gamble Health announces change in HR leadership

Procter & Gamble Health announced that Anit Singh will be stepping down from his position as the Company's Human Resource Leader, effective 30 September 2025, as he moves on to a regional role in P&G as Director- Humar Resources, SK II- Japan and Tokyo.

Sanika Gokhale will take over as Human Resource Leader of the Company starting 01 October 2025.

Sanika Gokhale has a Post Graduate Diploma in Human resource Management, from Xavier School of Management- Jamshedpur (2015) and Bachelors of Mass Media from Mumbai University. Ms. Gokhale has a work experience of 10 years, and has been associated with the P&G group for the last 7 years. Ms. Gokhale has handled multiple roles with increasing accountability in her 7 years with P&G, which includes site human resource Leader, P&G Grooming, Baddi; leading Human Resources Operations; Business partnering for Category teams within the P&G group in India and most recently, leading India Talent Practice and E&I for the region.