Apollo Tyres named Lead Sponsor for Indian Cricket Team

Apollo Tyres has been named as the Lead Sponsor of the Indian Cricket Team under a prestigious 3-year strategic partnership with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
This agreement grants Apollo Tyres the Title Sponsor Rights for all Bilateral and ICC (both men's and women's teams) home and away matches. As part of this landmark collaboration, the Apollo Tyres logo will be prominently featured on the front and leading arm of the official Team India jersey, symbolising a powerful alliance between one of the world's most beloved sports and a brand ready to go the distance for the national pride.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app