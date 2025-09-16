Apollo Tyres named Lead Sponsor for Indian Cricket Team

Apollo Tyres has been named as the Lead Sponsor of the Indian Cricket Team under a prestigious 3-year strategic partnership with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

This agreement grants Apollo Tyres the Title Sponsor Rights for all Bilateral and ICC (both men's and women's teams) home and away matches. As part of this landmark collaboration, the Apollo Tyres logo will be prominently featured on the front and leading arm of the official Team India jersey, symbolising a powerful alliance between one of the world's most beloved sports and a brand ready to go the distance for the national pride.