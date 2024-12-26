J&K Bank appoints Amitava Chatterjee as MD & CEO

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Bank said that its board has approved the appointment of Amitava Chatterjee as a managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) for period of three years will be effective from 30 December 2024.

Amitava Chatterjee has completed his Masters in Business Administration from ICFAI University Hyderabad besides having qualified the CAIIB offered by IIBF.

He is presently deputy managing director, SBI and has also served as MD&CEO of SBICAPS. Chatterjee has an illustrious career in banking spanning over more than three decades in diverse geographical locations and strategic positions.

His diverse experience includes heading the SBIs operation as CGM New Delhi, circle and Jaipur Circle with high end clientele like PSUs, NBFCs, and DISCOMs. He has shouldered responsibilities that included business development, risk & compliance management, HR Functions with his previous employer besides interacting and participating in various industry and government forums.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank is a private sector scheduled commercial bank. The banks standalone net profit jumped 44.6% to Rs 550.92 crore on 15.7% increase in total income of Rs 3,419.63 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

The counter rose 0.74% to end at Rs 98.12 on 24 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News