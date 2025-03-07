Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J.Kumar Infra gains on bagging Rs 121-cr LoA from MRVC

J.Kumar Infra gains on bagging Rs 121-cr LoA from MRVC

Mar 07 2025
J.Kumar Infraprojects advanced 2.91% to Rs 677.70 after the company announced it had received a Letter of Award (LoA) worth Rs 120.87 crore from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) for the construction of major bridges.

The LoA covers the construction of major bridges (Br. 66, 72, and 78), a road over bridge (ROB) at Vasai, a vehicle subway (Br. 71), minor bridges (Br. 79, 79A), drainage work and earthwork from Borivali station to Nallasopara station. This project is part of the proposed 5th and 6th lines between Borivali and Virar stations of Western Railway under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) Phase IIIA.

The total value of the contract is Rs 120.87 crore and it is scheduled to be completed within 30 months.

J. Kumar Infraprojects operates as a civil engineering and infrastructure development company. The company focuses on the development of roads, flyovers, bridges, railway buildings, sports complexes, and airport runways.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 21% to Rs 99.96 crore on a 22% increase in net sales to Rs 1,486.88 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Mar 07 2025

