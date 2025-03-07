Bengal Tea jumps on launching "1950 Origins" packet tea

Bengal Tea & Fabrics rose 4.86% to Rs 146.80 after the company said it launched a new product packet tea under brand name "1950 Origins".

In a regulatory filing, the company stated that the new product was launched on 6 March 2025. "1950 Origins" falls under the food and beverage category and will cater exclusively to the Indian domestic market.

Bengal Tea & Fabrics operates two primary divisions: its tea division, which includes three tea estates in Assam, and its real estate division.

On a standalone basis, Bengal Tea & Fabrics reported net profit of Rs 86.04 crore in Q3 December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.35 crore in Q3 December 2023. Net sales declined 49.98% year-on-year to Rs 14.81 crore in Q3 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News