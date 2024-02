J Kumar Infraprojects has received a letter of acceptance in the name of M/s. J. Kumar - NCC (JV) from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for the work of Mumbai Costal Road North Project- Package B (Bangur Nagar to Mindspace Malad Interchange (Chainage 4+540 to Chainage 6+200) and GMLR Connector (Elevated Road) (Chainage 0+000 to Chainage 4+460) for the total contract cost amounting to Rs 2556.26 crore. The company's share in the contract is 50%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel