Singapore Market falls 0.15%

The Singapore stock market finished lacklusture half-day session marginally lower on Friday, 09 February 2024, as profit booking continued on concerns over China's struggling economy and heightened geopolitical tensions in the idle East.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 4.61 points, or 0.15%, to 3,138.30 after trading between 3,117.46 and 3,138.30. Volume of 974.71 million shares worth S$696.26 million changed hands. Across the broader market, decliners outpaced advancers 251 to 212.

The STIs biggest gainer was CapitaLand Ascendas real estate investment trust, rising 2.2% to S$2.76, while the biggest decliner was Wilmar International, down 4.3% to S$3.12.

Banking stocks ended the day mixed, with shares of DBS Group Holdings rising 0.3% to S$32.54, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp slid 0.2% at S$12.95 and United Overseas Bank was down 0.3% at S$28.14.

