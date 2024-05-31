Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Bikaji Foods International Ltd, ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd, Five-Star Business Finance Ltd and Praj Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 May 2024.

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd spiked 11.95% to Rs 742.5 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15001 shares in the past one month.

Bikaji Foods International Ltd soared 7.78% to Rs 586.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22513 shares in the past one month.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd surged 7.06% to Rs 1055.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23040 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8978 shares in the past one month.

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd added 6.78% to Rs 759.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22096 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13549 shares in the past one month.

Praj Industries Ltd advanced 6.16% to Rs 532.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39949 shares in the past one month.

First Published: May 31 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

