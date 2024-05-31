Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Power demand reaches record high of 250 GW

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
India's power sector has met a record maximum power demand of 250 GW on 30.05.24, the ministry of power noted. Moreover, all India non-solar demand met has also touched an all time high of 234.3 GW on 29th May, reflecting the combined impact of weather-related loads and growing industrial and residential power consumption in these areas. On 30th May, Northern region also achieved a record demand met, reaching an all-time high of 86.7 GW, while the Western region also touched its maximum demand met of 74.8 GW.

First Published: May 31 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

