J Kumar Infraprojects wins project of Rs 1073 cr from NBCC (India)

Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
J Kumar Infraprojects has received Letter of Award from NBCC (India) (a Government of India Enterprise) for the project: Development of Silicon City Phase-IV Group housing including allied works at Plot No. GH 01A Sector- 76, Noida (UP) on Design, Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis with Operation & Maintenancefor the total contract value amounting to Rs. 1073.39 crore which is inclusive of all taxes, duties, cess, statutory levies. The contract Price will be adjusted prospectively for any increase / decrease in GST rate on Works Contract as notified by Government of India.

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

