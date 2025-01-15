Happiest Minds Technologies partners with Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam

To implement GenAI solutions at Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam

Happiest Minds Technologies announced the new association with Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam, creating a series of GenAI solutions through their Generative AI Business Services (GBS).

In a consultative approach, Happiest Minds collaborated closely with the strategic team at Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam during a discovery phase. This phase aimed to comprehensively understand the business requirements and explore how GenAI could effectively support them in achieving their goals.

Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam presented two business cases necessitating technology transformation to enhance organizational productivity and operational efficiency.

1. Augmenting HR Efficiency: The policy information across different business functions at Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam was scattered across multiple documents, causing inefficiencies for employees searching for relevant information. This fragmentation impeded productivity and hindered effective decision-making processes within the organization.

2. Monitoring Cooler Productivity: Sales reps and asset managers at Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam must monitor cooler RoI nationwide, engaging with retailers to enhance productivity. Presently, they navigate multiple systems to assess customer performance, pinpoint focus areas, and identify outliers. Streamlining this process would optimize cooler productivity, fostering better retailer connections.

Happiest Minds harnesses GenAI bots, utilizing Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and open-source components, to develop a conversational interface that fulfills both critical business needs firstly, to create a GenAI-enabled HR assistant, and secondly, to develop a Cooler Productivity Monitoring System with an embedded layer of GenAI. The solution enabled users to access comprehensive information through a single interface and engage in natural language conversations with the underlying data. By integrating GenAI technology, this conversational interface enhances user experience, facilitating seamless interaction and efficient access to information. Users can now intuitively converse with the data, streamlining workflows and fostering a more productive and intuitive user experience for better HR enablement and augmented assistance for Sales reps and Asset Managers.

Implementing the GenAI solution at Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam promises significant benefits for employees. Firstly, it enhances operational efficiency by automating tasks and streamlining processes, effectively reducing manual workload. Secondly, it fosters increased employee satisfaction and engagement, thereby boosting overall productivity levels.

