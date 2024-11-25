Jai Corp Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Poly Medicure Ltd, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd, IFCI Ltd and J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 November 2024.

Jai Corp Ltd surged 13.62% to Rs 337.9 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34606 shares in the past one month.

Poly Medicure Ltd spiked 12.23% to Rs 2897.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11135 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13951 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd soared 10.25% to Rs 1137. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26894 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10122 shares in the past one month.

IFCI Ltd advanced 10.15% to Rs 63.91. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 35.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd jumped 9.50% to Rs 753.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 49834 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7436 shares in the past one month.

