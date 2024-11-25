Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jai Corp Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jai Corp Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Poly Medicure Ltd, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd, IFCI Ltd and J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 November 2024.

Poly Medicure Ltd, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd, IFCI Ltd and J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 November 2024.

Jai Corp Ltd surged 13.62% to Rs 337.9 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34606 shares in the past one month.

Poly Medicure Ltd spiked 12.23% to Rs 2897.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11135 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13951 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd soared 10.25% to Rs 1137. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26894 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10122 shares in the past one month.

IFCI Ltd advanced 10.15% to Rs 63.91. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 35.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd jumped 9.50% to Rs 753.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 49834 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7436 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 1,200 pts to 80,300; Nifty at 24,300; Financials, Oil lead

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 4: India 3 wickets away from famous win in Perth

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Oppn MPs seek more time on JPC of Waqf (amendment) Bill

INDIA bloc meets to discuss unified strategy for Parliament winter session

Sensex gains over 3,000 points in two sessions. Time to buy, sell, hold?

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story