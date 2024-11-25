Alembic Pharma Gujarat facility gets 5 observations from USFDA

Alembic Pharmaceuticals informed that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has concluded its Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) inspection with five procedural observations at its solid oral formulation facility located in Jarod, Gujarat.

The GMP inspection was conducted from 14 November 2024 to 22 November 2024. The USFDA issued Form-483 with 5 observations.

The company stated that it would provide a comprehensive response to the USFDA for the observations within the stipulated period. It also committed to maintaining the highest quality standards and compliance at all times.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals is in the business of development, manufacturing and marketing of Pharmaceuticals products i.e. Formulations and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

The pharmaceutical companys consolidated net profit increased 12.3% to Rs 153.41 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs 136.56 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations grew 3.3% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,647.98 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

The scrip rallied 3.44% to currently trade at Rs 1,077.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News