Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alembic Pharma Gujarat facility gets 5 observations from USFDA

Alembic Pharma Gujarat facility gets 5 observations from USFDA

Image
Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Alembic Pharmaceuticals informed that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has concluded its Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) inspection with five procedural observations at its solid oral formulation facility located in Jarod, Gujarat.

The GMP inspection was conducted from 14 November 2024 to 22 November 2024. The USFDA issued Form-483 with 5 observations.

The company stated that it would provide a comprehensive response to the USFDA for the observations within the stipulated period. It also committed to maintaining the highest quality standards and compliance at all times.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals is in the business of development, manufacturing and marketing of Pharmaceuticals products i.e. Formulations and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

The pharmaceutical companys consolidated net profit increased 12.3% to Rs 153.41 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs 136.56 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations grew 3.3% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,647.98 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

The scrip rallied 3.44% to currently trade at Rs 1,077.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Apple CEO Tim Cook returns to China as Beijing prepares to fete CEOs

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 4: Bumrah removes Travis Head; AUS 6 down

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Oppn MPs seek more time on JPC of Waqf (amendment) Bill

UPL, CH4 Global partner to launch methane-reducing cattle feed in India

Google Doodle celebrates Chess as World Chess Championship starts today

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story