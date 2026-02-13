Jaihind Synthetics reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.08 croreJaihind Synthetics reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.080.04 100 OPM %075.00 -PBDT00.03 -100 PBT00.03 -100 NP00.03 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content