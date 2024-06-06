Jaiprakash Associates Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

GHCL Ltd, Sun TV Network Ltd, RattanIndia Power Ltd and Avenue Supermarts Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 June 2024.

GHCL Ltd, Sun TV Network Ltd, RattanIndia Power Ltd and Avenue Supermarts Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 June 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd lost 4.92% to Rs 11.4 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

GHCL Ltd crashed 4.25% to Rs 479.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25197 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18231 shares in the past one month.

Sun TV Network Ltd tumbled 4.23% to Rs 716.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88618 shares in the past one month.

RattanIndia Power Ltd corrected 3.92% to Rs 19.13. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 106.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 325.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd fell 3.63% to Rs 4686.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44149 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26323 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News