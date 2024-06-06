Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE sets world record for single-day trading activity

NSE sets world record for single-day trading activity

Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) shattered records on Wednesday, 5 June 2024, recording the highest ever number of transactions in a single day.

NSE CEO Ashish Chauhan announced the milestone on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the exchange processed a staggering 1,971 crore (19.71 billion) orders and witnessed 28.05 crore (280.55 million) trades within a trading session of just 6 hours and 15 minutes.

This record-breaking day coincided with a significant rebound in the Nifty 50 index, which surged by 736 points or 3.36% to close at 22,620 on 5th June. This strong recovery followed a sharp decline on 4 June 2024, likely due to volatility surrounding the Lok Sabha election results.

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

