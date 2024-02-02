Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan Nikkei recovers 0.4%

Japan Nikkei recovers 0.4%

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Japan stock market finished session higher on Friday, 02 February 2024, as investors chased for value buying on tracking overnight rally on the Wall Street, with shares in semiconductor-related companies being notable gainers after solid earnings from U.S. technology firms.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index advanced by 146.56 points, or 0.41%, to 36,158.02. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange grew by 5.64 points, 0.22%, to 2,539.68.

Shares of semiconductor and tech issues surged on tracking strong earnings reports from U.S. tech giants Meta Platforms Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.

ECONOMIC NEWS: Japan's monetary base was up 4.8 percent on year in January, the Bank of Japan said on Friday - coming in at 668.019 trillion yen. That was down from 8.2 percent in December. The adjusted monetary base tumbled 12.1 percent to 673.007 trillion yen.

CURRENCY NEWS: The dollar fetched 146.40 yen, down from 146.80-82 yen in Tokyo on Thursday.

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

