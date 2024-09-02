Japan's Nikkei edges up 0.14%

The Nikkei average edged up 0.14 percent to 38,700.87 while the broader Topix index settled 0.12 percent higher at 2,715.99.
A weaker yen lifted automakers, with Nissan Motor, Toyota and Honda Motor rising between half a percent and 1.4 percent.
The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in August, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.8.
That's up from 49.1 in July, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
