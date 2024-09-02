Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan's Nikkei edges up 0.14%

Japan's Nikkei edges up 0.14%

Image
Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japanese markets ended a choppy session slightly higher as data showed Japan's manufacturing activity moved closer to stabilization in August and businesses boosted investment in the second quarter of the year.

The Nikkei average edged up 0.14 percent to 38,700.87 while the broader Topix index settled 0.12 percent higher at 2,715.99.

A weaker yen lifted automakers, with Nissan Motor, Toyota and Honda Motor rising between half a percent and 1.4 percent.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in August, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.8.

That's up from 49.1 in July, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Firing outside AP Dhillon's Canada house, gangster claims responsibility

Teachers' Day 2024: Perfect gifts to express gratitude to your teachers

Paralympics 2024: Sumit Antil to Nitesh, India medal matches on September 2

Discount brokers may hike rates soon to offset impact of regulatory changes

Meta AI alerts Lucknow police, saves woman from committing suicide

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 5:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story