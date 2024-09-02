Nifty September futures trade at premium

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
NSE India VIX jumped 4.98% to 14.06.

The Nifty September 2024 futures closed at 25,338.30, a premium of 59.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,278.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 42.80 points or 0.17% to 25,278.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 4.98% to 14.06.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 September 2024.

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

