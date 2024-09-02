Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese markets decline on mixed factory activity data

Chinese markets decline on mixed factory activity data

Image
Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Monday even as Chinese and Hong Kong markets fell on economic concerns.

The dollar eased in Asian trading after hitting its highest level in nearly two weeks. Gold dipped below $2,500 per ounce while oil consolidated at lower levels ahead of an OPEC+ decision on output increase in the coming days.

China's Shanghai Composite index fell 1.10 percent to 2,811.04 as mixed factory activity indicators raised new questions about efforts to stimulate the world's second-largest economy.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

An official survey showed, China's factory activity hit a six-month low in August. A private survey manufacturing activity swung back to growth in August but deterioration in external demand led to new export orders falling for the first time in eight months and at the fastest pace since November 2023.

China Vanke shares plunged 5 percent after the property developer reported its first interim loss in two decades.

China's manufacturing activity recovered in August as new orders returned to growth, driving faster production growth, data from S&P Global showed on Monday.

The Caixin manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 50.4 in August from 49.8 in July.

More From This Section

Gujarat Gas ends stronger after board OKs corporate re-structuring proposal

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Benchmarks hit fresh record highs; Nifty ends above 25,250; VIX spurts 4.98%

Techno Electric ends higher after bagging contract for data centers from RailTel Corp

India's manufacturing sector continues strong expansion with 57.5 PMI in August

Although the score signaled that the manufacturing sector improved following the brief deterioration, the rate of improvement was only marginal.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Teachers' Day 2024: Perfect gifts to express gratitude to your teachers

LIVE news: Firing outside AP Dhillon's Canada house, gangster claims responsibility

Paralympics 2024: Sumit Antil to Nitesh, India medal matches on September 2

Discount brokers may hike rates soon to offset impact of regulatory changes

Meta AI alerts Lucknow police, saves woman from committing suicide

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story