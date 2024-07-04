Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese Markets Hit Record High

Japanese Markets Hit Record High

Image
Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday even as fresh signs of a weakening U.S. economy revived hopes of interest rate cuts sooner rather than later.

The dollar was on the back foot ahead of elections in the U.K. and France, and before the release of key U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, due Friday.

Japanese markets hit a new record high as a weaker yen boosted automakers and other export-related stocks.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Nikkei average jumped 0.82 percent to 40,913.65 while the broader Topix index settled 0.92 percent higher at 2,898.47.

Automakers Honda Motor, Toyota and Nissan surged 2-4 percent. In the tech space, Advantest added 2.1 percent, Screen Holdings rose 1.3 percent and heavyweight SoftBank soared 4.5 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Social media platforms worry new data law could affect child safety, ads

Isolate, expose countries that harbour terrorists: India at SCO summit

SBI announces 11 new initiatives to mitigate risks in agri loan portfolio

Israel weighs Hamas' response to cease-fire proposal as diplomacy revives

Samsung to launch Galaxy M35 smartphone in India on July 17: What to expect

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story