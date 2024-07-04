Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index gains 1.39%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index gains 1.39%

Image
Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 6:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Pharma index ended up 1.39% at 20192.6 today. The index has gained 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Lupin Ltd rose 7.89%, Laurus Labs Ltd added 4.02% and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd gained 3.82%. The Nifty Pharma index has soared 47.00% over last one year compared to the 25.28% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index gained 1.10% and Nifty Auto index gained 0.73% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.06% to close at 24302.15 while the SENSEX increased 0.08% to close at 80049.67 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Realty co Mahindra Lifespace eyes Rs 2,050 cr revenue from 2 new projects

Work stress claims first robot victim: Gumi City's Cyborg leaps to its end

CBI geared to help states implement new criminal laws, says agency chief

Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma recall drugs in US due to production issues: USFDA

Bajaj Auto set to launch world's first CNG bike 'Freedom 125' on Friday

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story