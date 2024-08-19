Japanese markets tumble after last week's rally

Japanese markets tumbled on profit taking after last week's sharp rally. The Nikkei average fell 1.77 percent to 37,388.62, snapping a five-day winning streak as the yen strengthened on dovish Fed expectations.

The broader Topix index settled 1.40 percent lower at 2,641.14 ahead of the release of Japanese inflation data due this week.

Investors ignored data that showed Japan's core machinery orders rose more than expected in June compared to month ago.

Automakers Honda, Nissan, Mitsubishi and Toyota dropped 1-3 percent. Retailer Seven & I Holdings surged 22.7 percent after receiving a takeover bid.