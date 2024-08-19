China's Shanghai Composite index up 0.49%

The dollar began the week on a weak note after a couple of Fed officials said its time to adjust borrowing costs.
Oil and gold prices fell slightly in Asian trading as the U.S. pushed for a deal between Israel and Hamas to end the war on Gaza, calling it 'maybe the last opportunity to get the hostages home'.
China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.49 percent to 2,893.67 ahead of Tuesday's interest-rate decision by China's central bank. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 0.80 percent to 17,569.57.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News