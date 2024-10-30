Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese stocks gain strongly ahead of BoJ policy rate

Japanese stocks gain strongly ahead of BoJ policy rate

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 4:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian stocks ended broadly lower on Wednesday, as earnings from Google parent Alphabet and chipmaker AMD proved to be a mixed bag and the European Union (EU) announced the imposition of additional tariffs on electric vehicles (EVs) imported from China, prompting an angry response from Beijing.

Caution ahead of key U.S. economic data due this week and next week's presidential election also kept investors on the sidelines.

The dollar was little changed in Asian trading and gold hit a fresh record while oil recovered some ground after two days of declines.

Japanese markets posted strong gains as investors braced for Thursday's BoJ rate decision.

The Nikkei average climbed 0.96 percent to 39,277.39 while the broader Topix index closed 0.81 percent higher at 2,703.72. Tech stocks surged, with SoftBank Group and Advantest rising around 3 percent each.

Japan's consumer sentiment decreased in October to the lowest level in five months, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday. The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index weakened to 36.2 in October from 36.9 in September.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Afghan women banned from hearing other women's voices in new Taliban rule

Ayodhya's first Deepotsav at Ram Temple set to break Guinness World Record

LIVE: Children will suffer due to pollution if firecracker ban is disregarded, says Kejriwal

Indian Army pays tribute to combat dog Phantom killed in J-K encounter

Gold demand surpasses $100 billion globally as western investors rush in

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story