Electrosteel Castings consolidated net profit declines 11.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Electrosteel Castings declined 11.11% to Rs 155.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 174.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.77% to Rs 1827.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1919.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1827.801919.3414.6415.65248.56261.27212.47230.83155.17174.57

