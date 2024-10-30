D-Link India consolidated net profit rises 13.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.33% to Rs 336.91 croreNet profit of D-Link India rose 13.12% to Rs 26.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.33% to Rs 336.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 308.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales336.91308.16 9 OPM %9.779.86 -PBDT37.0933.34 11 PBT35.3531.73 11 NP26.7223.62 13
