D-Link India consolidated net profit rises 13.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.33% to Rs 336.91 crore

Net profit of D-Link India rose 13.12% to Rs 26.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.33% to Rs 336.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 308.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.336.91308.169.779.8637.0933.3435.3531.7326.7223.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News