Tata Capital consolidated net profit rises 21.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.57% to Rs 5985.63 crore

Net profit of Tata Capital rose 21.90% to Rs 964.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 791.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 38.57% to Rs 5985.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4319.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5985.634319.4275.4479.911443.601170.821361.481097.98964.85791.51

