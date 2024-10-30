Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tata Capital consolidated net profit rises 21.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Oct 30 2024
Sales rise 38.57% to Rs 5985.63 crore

Net profit of Tata Capital rose 21.90% to Rs 964.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 791.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 38.57% to Rs 5985.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4319.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5985.634319.42 39 OPM %75.4479.91 -PBDT1443.601170.82 23 PBT1361.481097.98 24 NP964.85791.51 22

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

