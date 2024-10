Dabur India consolidated net profit declines 17.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.47% to Rs 3028.59 crore

Net profit of Dabur India declined 17.48% to Rs 425.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 515.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.47% to Rs 3028.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3203.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3028.593203.8418.2420.63656.92749.63545.95651.31425.00515.05

