Total consolidated order book stands at Rs 921 cr as on 01 March 2026

Jash Engineering has received orders worth Rs 71 crore in month of February 2026 which include domestic orders worth Rs 23 crore and export orders worth Rs 48 crore.

The significant contributors to the monthly order booking of February 2026 are Larsen & Toubro - Chennai & Shrirang Sales - Surat from India and Fullink - Hong Kong, Astra Engineering - Thailand & Franklin WTP Expansion, NC - USA from international market.

As on 1st March 2026, the total consolidated order book position of the company is Rs 921 crore out of which domestic orders are worth Rs. 265 crore while export orders comprise Rs 656 crore.