Jayatma Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.43% to Rs 10.13 crore

Net loss of Jayatma Industries reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.43% to Rs 10.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.10.139.011.58-1.440.010.12-0.120-0.120

